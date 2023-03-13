Man in critical condition following road collision in Kerry last night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS in a critical condition having been injured when he was struck by a car in County Kerry.
Gardaí said the incident happened last night shortly before 8pm at Spunkane in Waterville, Co Kerry. The driver of the car was uninjured.
“The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.
“The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place.
