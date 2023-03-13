Man in critical condition following road collision in Kerry last night

A MAN IS in a critical condition having been injured when he was struck by a car in County Kerry.

Gardaí said the incident happened last night shortly before 8pm at Spunkane in Waterville, Co Kerry. The driver of the car was uninjured.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. He is currently in a critical condition.

“The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene will take place.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Caherciveen Garda Station 066 947 3600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

