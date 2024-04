If it feels like hardly a day goes by without news breaking of another death on the roads, you’re not imagining it.

A person dies in a road incident every two days, on average, in 2024 in Ireland – and for every death there are many more serious injuries.

For years, Irish roads were getting safer, but since the pandemic that’s changed.

It seems that driver behaviour in a range of areas – alcohol, drugs, running red lights, mobile phone use and, of course, speeding – is worse than it was before Covid.

We want to hear from you about what you’re seeing, whether you’re a pedestrian, a driver, a passenger, a cyclist or motorcyclist – or all of the above.

What’s going on in your community? Are people getting behind the wheel after drinking, or running red lights on busy urban roads?

We also want to hear about your own driving. Do you find it hard to resist the urge to check your phone? Do you ever drink and drive?

The extent – or lack – of roads policing by gardaí is a constant talking point. Do you see enough enforcement in your area?

What changes do you want to see to make the roads you use safer?

You can get in touch with us at answers@thejournal.ie or through the button below. Let us know your first name (or tell us if you’d prefer to be anonymous) and the county you’re based in.

We’ll reflect as many responses as possible in an upcoming article.