THE GARDA COMMISSIONER is to tell the Oireachtas Transport committee that Gardaí have detected 2,148 people using phones in the first month of a new plan that involves all frontline gardaí dedicating 30 minutes of their shift to roads-policing.

Drew Harris, in his opening statement to the committee, will say that since the operation began on 12 April, there has been a 55% increase in fixed charge notices because of mobile phone use, and a 40% increase in those detected as driving under the influence.

He said that the 30-minute shift is one measure gardaí are taking as a result of the upward trend in road deaths this year.

72 people have died in road incidents so far in 2024, compared to 59 at this time last year, and there has been an increase in collisions which are up 67 so far this year compared to last.

Harris said that the initiative has been adapted from the Swedish Road Safety Strategy, which has halved road deaths in that country.

He said that research in Sweden shows that the presence of a police officer in a visible position for a period of 30 minutes collectively alters driver behaviour and reduces speed, which he will say “plays a vital role in reducing fatal or serious injury road traffic collisions”.

Harris will say that gardaí have issued 45,951 fixed charge notices for speeding so far this year.

Advertisement

He said that 70% of these were detected by mobile speeding cameras, of which there are 55 in the country. Another three will be in operation in the coming weeks.

Three more speed safety cameras will be set up along the N3, N5 and N2 later this year.

“These nine static speed cameras will cost approximately €2.4 million over the next 18 months. Their locations have been selected based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years,” Harris will say.

The Garda Commissioner will further say that a business case is being put together for an increase in static speed cameras, which will form part of the Gardaí’s budget submission for 2025.

He will say that based on last year’s data, one third of driving under the influence cases detected are drug driving.

Harris will tell the committee that enforcement cannot be solely relied upon for Irish roads to be safe.

Education and the engineering of both roads and policing is also crucial, he will add.

Harris will take questions from TDs and Senators on the Transport Committee today.