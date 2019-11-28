Over 3,500 people were seriously injured on Irish roads in four-year period

84% of cyclist and pedestrian serious road injuries occurred on urban roads.

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS like motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists accounted for half of all serious injuries from crashes on Irish roads between 2014 and 2017.

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) launched their Christmas and New Year road safety appeal today, focusing on those who have suffered serious injuries in crashes.

3,518 road users suffered life-altering injuries between 2014 and 2017 on the roads, according to research from the RSA.

Motorcyclists, pedestrians and cyclists – referred to as vulnerable road users – represented 50% of all serious injuries from road crashes.

Nearly 30% of serious injury collisions took place in Dublin, and 11% took place in Cork.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said there are still “some people who are prepared to put their own and other people’s lives at risk”.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said the appeal from the two organisations “serves as a serious reminder” of the life-changing consequences of road crashes.

64% of those seriously injured were male and nearly 40% were aged between 18 and 34.

The research showed that a greater percentage of serious injuries happened on rural roads than urban for drivers and passengers. However, the opposite was true for pedestrians and cyclists, where up to 84% of their serious injuries occurred on urban roads.

132 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, six more than the same time in 2018.

Chief Executive of the RSA Moyagh Murdock said: “The reality is that many people suffer serious injuries from traffic collisions each year.

“Those injuries have a profound effect on their lives, and their families. There is a lifelong impact from serious injures not only on the individual but also on communities.”