This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

'A changed landscape': Drivers warned to be cautious as more children cycling and walking to school

“We must all play our part in getting children back to school safely,” RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell said.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 4:23 PM
31 minutes ago 1,547 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5199286
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna
Image: Shutterstock/LeManna

THE ROAD SAFETY Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are advising drivers to take extra care when using the roads now that schools have reopened. 

The RSA said drivers will have noticed a rise in the number of children using ‘active modes’ of transport such as cycling or walking to get to school. 

Drivers need to slow down and allow at least one metre overtaking distance when passing cyclists in speed zones up to 50km/h and at least 1.5 metres when passing in speed zones above 50km/h, the RSA said. 

It added that as there is an increase in the number of school buses on the roads, drivers need to slow down, and stop if necessary, when buses are pulling in to pick up or drop children off. 

Drivers need to slow down in the vicinity of schools and obey the instructions of school wardens, who they may not be used to seeing on the road, it advised. 

“The roads are busier now as children have returned to school, so we want to remind road users to be extra vigilant and on guard to any potential hazards,” RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell said. 

“We must all play our part in getting children back to school safely in what is a changed landscape during Covid-19,” O’Donnell said. 

“Parents who have children walking or cycling to school should ensure they practice safe walking and cycling habits by wearing a high-visibility vest and a properly fitted safety helmet. Their bikes should be equipped with a bell, lights and reflectors,” she said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman added that “all drivers should ensure children are properly restrained by either wearing a seatbelt or using the appropriate child care seat”.

For the 10th year running, the RSA will be distributing free high visibility vests to every child starting school in September. To date, this campaign has provided 990,000 children throughout the country with high visibility vests and this year it will distribute another 110,000 vests. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie