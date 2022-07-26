Fines for speeding and using phone while driving set to double

File image of a garda using a speed camera in Dublin in 2015.

FINES FOR DRIVERS caught speeding, using their phone or not wearing a seatbelt are set to double, a Minister of State has announced.

The fine for speeding will rise from €80 to €160 and the fine for using a phone while driving or not wearing a seatbelt will also double from €60 to €120.

Hildegarde Naughton said these road traffic offences put drivers, pedestrians and cyclists at risk.

“Increasing fines for these offences will act as a stronger deterrent to those who break our lifesaving rules of the road,” the Minister of State at the Department of Transport said.

The changes were announced at the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Garda mid-summer road safety appeal.

August 2021 was the worst month for road deaths in a decade with 22 deaths, the RSA said.

There has been a 42% increase in deaths so far this year – with 94 fatalities and 673 serious injuries to date in 2022.

Minister Naughton said she is “gravely concerned” about the number of deaths so far this year.

“We need to act now to stem this increase,” she said.

We are approaching August which is typically a very busy time of the year on our roads and as such a high-risk period.

“The summer is an exciting time when so many people take holidays to explore new and familiar places across Ireland, but we must remember to stay safe on the road while doing so.”

She added that August is also a busy time for road works and safety upgrades, serving as a reminder to be mindful of road workers.

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell said: “All of us have a responsibility to stop this upward trend in road crashes.

“There are too many people being killed and seriously injured and we must act to prevent more families from going through this trauma.”

The RSA will launch a new campaign to highlight the so-called speed fallacy where drivers believe speeding saves time on a journey “when in fact the time savings are miniscule, a minute or two at most on an average journey”, O’Donnell added.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Paul Hilman said gardaí will continue to enforce road traffic laws. The force is committed to “targeted enforcement and increased Garda visibility on our roads”, she said.

61 new safety camera zones came into use this morning, bringing the total number of safety camera zones to 1,373 across the country.

More than 88,000 drivers were caught speeding so far this year.