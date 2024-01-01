Road tolls on ten routes around the country are increasing from today

TOLLS ON TEN routes across the country, including the M50 and the Dublin Port Tunnel, will increase from today.

The increases were announced by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) last month, the second toll increase in under a year.

From today, most road users will see an increase of 20c per journey, with tolls for heavy goods vehicles increasing by 30c to 50c per journey.

Eight national roads will see increases from today.

On the M1 (Dublin – Belfast), M7/M8 (Dublin – Cork/Limerick), M8 (Portlaoise), N6 (Kinnegad – Galway), N25WF (Cork – Rosslare Europort via Waterford City) and N18-LT (Limerick – Galway), the toll for cars is up 20c to €2.30.

Advertisement

Transport Infrastructure Ireland Transport Infrastructure Ireland

On the M3, the toll for cars is up 10c to €1.70, while on the M4, there is a 20c increase for cars to €2.40.

Road users on the M50 will see increases of between 20c and 40c depending on what vehicle they drive and whether they use a tag, have a video account or are unregistered.

An unregistered car will pay a toll of €3.70, a driver with a video account will pay €3.10, while a driver with a tag will pay €2.50.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland Transport Infrastructure Ireland

Meanwhile, car tolls for the Dublin Port Tunnel are returning to 2009 levels for peak periods from €10 to €12.

All vehicles driving through the tunnel during off-peak hours will see a 5oc increase to €3.50.

The revenue collected from the tolls goes towards maintaining the motorways and national roads, renewing contracts for private workers, maintaining the port tunnel, paying staff to run the toll and various other toll operations.

TII estimates that the price increases will raise approximately €240 million in revenue.