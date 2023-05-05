Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 5 May 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie Garda road closed sign
# Cavan
Man in his 40s dies in single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cavan
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the crash.
2.8k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a parked truck that occurred at approximately 11:30am today,  Friday 5 May.

The incident occurred on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough in County Cavan.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough is currently closed with local diversions in place and an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     