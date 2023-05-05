Man in his 40s dies in single vehicle road traffic collision in Co Cavan

GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a parked truck that occurred at approximately 11:30am today, Friday 5 May.

The incident occurred on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough in County Cavan.

The driver and sole occupant of the car involved, a male in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The body has since been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough is currently closed with local diversions in place and an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is currently underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda Station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.