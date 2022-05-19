#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after fatal road traffic collision in Tipperary

A male pedestrian aged in his 60s was seriously injured after he was struck by an articulated lorry.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 19 May 2022, 9:02 PM
21 minutes ago 2,177 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5768745

GARDAÍ AT CAHIR are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in County Tipperary today.

Shortly after 3:00 pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the M8 motorway near Burncourt, Cahir.

A male pedestrian aged in his 60s was seriously injured after he was struck by an articulated lorry. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry, a male in his 30s, did not require medical treatment.

The deceased has since been removed from the scene and the local coroner has been notified.

The southbound carriageway of the motorway is currently closed to traffic between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north. Traffic diversions are in place and Garda forensic collision investigators are at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the M8 between J11 Cahir south and J12 Mitchelstown north at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Zuzia Whelan
zuziawhelan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie