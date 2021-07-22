#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Advertisement

Man (20s) dies after road incident in Westmeath

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 6:04 PM
1 hour ago 10,130 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5503043
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A MAN HAS died after a road traffic incident in Westmeath earlier this week. 

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday 19 July in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar. 

A man in his 20s, who was an occupant in the car, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition after the incident. He has since passed away. 

There were no other injuries reported, gardaí said. 

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for footage or information from anyone who was in the Tudenham Park or Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on 19 July 2021.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie