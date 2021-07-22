Man (20s) dies after road incident in Westmeath

A MAN HAS died after a road traffic incident in Westmeath earlier this week.

The single-vehicle incident occurred at around 10.30am on Monday 19 July in the Lough Ennell area of Mullingar.

A man in his 20s, who was an occupant in the car, was taken to Tallaght Hospital in a critical condition after the incident. He has since passed away.

There were no other injuries reported, gardaí said.

The driver of the car, a man in his late teens, was arrested at the scene for road traffic offences. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for footage or information from anyone who was in the Tudenham Park or Lough Ennell areas between 10am and 11am on 19 July 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 9384000 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.