Monday 11 April 2022
Man in his 60s dies in single-vehicle crash in Wexford

The crash happened at about 10.35 am in Curracloe.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 11 Apr 2022, 3:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,566 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN IN his 60s has died in a single-vehicle collision in Wexford this morning. 

The crash happened at about 10.35 am in Curracloe, with the man the only occupant of the car he was driving. 

The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away.

Local media have reported that the man may have suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel with gardai saying that a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the crash and local diversions are in place to allow for garda crash investigators to examine the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are asking any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in Curracloe Village area between 10:15 am and 10:35 am to contact them at Wexford Garda Station

