Man to appear in court after robbery and attempted robbery at shops in Tallaght

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested and charged a man following a robbery and attempted robbery at convenience stores in Tallaght yesterday.

Shortly before 8am on Friday, gardaí were alerted following reports of a robbery at a convenience store at a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght.

A man entered the stop and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving with a sum of cash. It’s understood a man armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty handed.

No one was physically harmed in the incidents, gardaí said.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in late 20s.

He was detained for questioning in relation to both incidents at Tallaght Garda Station under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning.

