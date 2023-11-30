Man and woman, both 40s, arrested over shop robbery in Dun Laoghaire last week

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the robbery of a shop in Co Dublin, which saw staff threated with a knife.
At approximately 7.45pm last Friday, the shop in Dun Laoghaire was targetted by two people who entered and left with a sum of cash.
Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a search operation was conducted this afternoon at a residence in County Wicklow.
A man and woman – both aged in their 40s – were arrested this afternoon and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in Co Dublin.
A Garda press statement said that investigations are ongoing.
