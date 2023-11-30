Man and woman, both 40s, arrested over shop robbery in Dun Laoghaire last week

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with the robbery of a shop in Co Dublin, which saw staff threated with a knife.

At approximately 7.45pm last Friday, the shop in Dun Laoghaire was targetted by two people who entered and left with a sum of cash.

Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, a search operation was conducted this afternoon at a residence in County Wicklow.

A man and woman – both aged in their 40s – were arrested this afternoon and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a garda station in Co Dublin.

A Garda press statement said that investigations are ongoing.