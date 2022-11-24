Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 24 November 2022
Bank robbery suspect strikes at Dublin city centre financial institutions

The two incidents happened in recent days and gardaí are searching for the suspect.

1 hour ago 7,133 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A BANK ROBBER has carried out successful robberies of the GPO and a bank in Dublin city centre by showing staff a threatening note.

The two incidents happened in recent days and gardaí are searching for the suspect.

Sources have said that the note threatens the staff that they will be shot. 

The most recent alleged robberies took place last Thursday, 17 November when the robber struck at a bank near Grafton Street.

It is understood the male suspect went to a counter in the landmark financial institution and gave a teller a note with the threat.

In a second incident on Monday he went into the GPO on O’Connell Street and produced a note threatening a member of staff.  

Garda detectives are searching for the man and said the suspect has been clearly identified through CCTV.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed the incidents and said that investigations are ongoing. 

“Gardaí in Pearse Street are investigating an incident of theft at a financial premises on Grafton Street, Dublin 2 on 17th November 2022. Investigations are ongoing at this time.

“Gardaí in Store Street are investigating an incident of theft at a financial premises on O’Connell Street, Dublin 2 on 21st November 2022. Investigations are ongoing at this time,” the spokesperson said. 

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

