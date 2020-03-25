This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 25 March, 2020
Man and woman in their 20s charged after knife-point robbery in Dundrum

Both persons appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 25 Mar 2020, 12:31 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and charged after a convenience store in Dundrum was robbed yesterday.

The man and woman are both aged in their 20s, Gardaí said in a statement.

At around 9.10pm, the man and woman entered the store and a sum of cash was taken.

The man was armed with what was believed to be a knife during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Both the man and woman were arrested a short time later and detained at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both have since been charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning at 10.30am.

