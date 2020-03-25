Man and woman in their 20s charged after knife-point robbery in Dundrum

TWO PEOPLE HAVE been arrested and charged after a convenience store in Dundrum was robbed yesterday.

The man and woman are both aged in their 20s, Gardaí said in a statement.

At around 9.10pm, the man and woman entered the store and a sum of cash was taken.

The man was armed with what was believed to be a knife during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Both the man and woman were arrested a short time later and detained at Dún Laoghaire Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Both have since been charged in connection with this incident and appeared before Dún Laoghaire District Court this morning at 10.30am.