Man threatens staff with hammer during armed robbery in Malahide

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two people following a robbery in Malahide last night.

Shortly before 10pm yesterday a man entered a retail premises in Waterside, Malahide, armed with a hammer. He forced members of staff to open the till before proceeding to take a sum of cash.

He then left the scene in a vehicle which had been waiting outside the premises. No staff member required medical treatment after the incident.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s were arrested a short time later and were brought to two Dublin garda stations where they are both detained under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.