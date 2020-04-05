Four questioned over Belfast killing of suspect in Keane Mulready-Woods murder

Police at the shooting in the Ardoyne yesterday.

A DUBLIN CRIMINAL who was shot dead in Belfast yesterday was a suspect in the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods.

Robbie Lawlor was shot a number of times at close range outside a house in north Belfast yesterday morning.

Lawlor – who was in his 30s – had dozens of previous convictions and it’s understood he’d been warned by gardaí his life was in danger.

The PSNI has said it is following a number of lines of inquiry and have arrested four men in connection with the fatal shooting.

The incident happened at Etna Drive in the Ardoyne area at around 11.50am.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: “I am astounded by the recklessness of the killer or killers. Not only did they carry out this callous murder leaving a family experiencing their worst nightmare, but they did not care that children and other members of this North Belfast community were placed at risk.”

It’s understood gardaí are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the investigation which has been launched into Lawlor’s murder.

Keane Mulready-Woods was killed in January. Source: Garda Press Office

Seventeen-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods was killed and his body dismembered in January.

Some of his remains were found in a hold-all bag in Dublin and others in a burning car two days later.

His murder is believed to be connected to an ongoing criminal feud in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Comments closed for legal reasons

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee, PA