Louth forest to be examined in search for British Army captain Robert Nairac after cadaver dog probe

The site will now be examined to see if a full search will take place.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Aug 2019, 1:06 PM
Image: RTE
Image: RTE

A GROUP SET up to find the remains of The Disappeared in the North said it will examine a site in Louth after it was claimed the remains of British Army captain Robert Nairac is buried in woodland there. 

Dennis Godfrey of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) said that it will look into the site in Louth where the group will then decide if the site required a thorough search or if it can be disregarded. 

The examination of the site comes as former British Army member and now documentary maker Alan Barry has hired cadaver dogs to comb the area. The dogs alerted their handler to a spot in Ravensdale Forest, which is just on the Louth/Armagh border. The development was first reported in the Irish Times this morning.

Godfrey said: “What we are going to do is examine the site. To say we’re conducting a search is not quite it. We are going to go to Louth and see if the site requires further examination or if we eliminate it. We are in the process now of getting our ducks in a row.

Nairac was working undercover for the British Army when he was abducted from the Three Steps Bar in Drumintee in south Armagh in 1977. He was taken to Ravensdale Forest near Dundalk where he was beaten and shot dead.

There have been claims that Nairac was part of the SAS and was somehow implicated in the Dublin/Monaghan bombings, something which has been rejected by Geoff Knupfer – the ICLVR’s chief investigator.

Knupfer also dismissed rumours that Robert Nairac’s body was disposed of in a meat processing plant.

