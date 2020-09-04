This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Robert Pattinson 'tests positive for Covid-19' as filming on The Batman suspended

A spokesperson for Warner Bros said the individual is currently isolating in accordance with established protocols.

By AFP Friday 4 Sep 2020, 7:33 AM
8 minutes ago 834 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5195260
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ROBERT PATTINSON HAS reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, forcing filming on The Batman to be suspended, though the studio has not confirmed which member of production had contracted the virus. 

The Hollywood Reporter said they had confirmed the person who had tested positive was 34-year-old Pattinson.

Pattinson is starring as the caped crusader in the new film from director Matt Reeves which had resumed filming just a few days ago after an almost six-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Batman was originally supposed to hit theatres in June 2021 but was pushed back to October because of the delays.

Production for the new film – a dark, detective-style mystery take on the “Caped Crusader” – also had to shut down midway through production in March due to the pandemic.

Director Matt Reeves has said his version – due out next June – is inspired by classic film noir such as Chinatown and Taxi Driver, and will meet a “very human and very flawed” Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

A number of Hollywood A-listers, including Tom Hanks, have tested positive for coronavirus in recent months and made their diagnosis public. 

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson yesterday revealed that his entire family had tested positive for coronavirus but had all made a full recovery.

Johnson, the world’s top-earning actor, said he, his wife and two young daughters had picked up Covid-19 from close family friends and urged his 196 million Instagram followers to wear masks and avoid “politicising” the pandemic.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family,” he said. 

© AFP 2020 

