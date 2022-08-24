Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 24 August 2022
Troy's 'careless disregard' for rules may be resigning matter, says Labour leader

Pressure mounts on Robert Troy.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM
Minister of State Robert Troy
Minister of State Robert Troy
THE LABOUR PARTY leader has said Fianna Fáil’s Robert Troy has shown a “careless disregard” for regulations designed to “prevent corruption” and called on him to clarify further matters on the properties he owns. 

Ivana Bacik said if the Longford-Westmeath TD does not, she believes it may be a “resigning issue” for the junior minsiter and that it is “compounded” by his role as Minister of State for Trade Promotion. 

She told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland that she expects his government colleagues will be “calling for him to resign” by the end of the week if he does not clarify “outstanding questions” on his affairs.  

Yesterday, Troy said that he failed to do his “due diligence” before signing his members’ interests returns.

He apologised to his constituents, colleagues in the Dáil and to Sipo – the Standards in Public Office body – during an interview with Bryan Dobson on RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

But Bacik said there remain questions to answer.

“I listened very carefully to the interview that Minister Troy gave yesterday. I think that at best . . . his catalogue of omissions, failures to declare and so on disclosed a real disregard or careless disregard, if I may say, for the mechanisms introduced to prevent corruption,” she told  broadcaster Mary Wilson.

“I think Robert still has questions to answer. I think this careless disregard for these mechanisms is compounded by the fact that he is indeed the junior minister for company regulation.”

Bacik added that Troy displayed a “misinterpretation of basic ethical rules” around what TDs should disclose when speaking in the Dáil.

During yesterday’s interview, Dobson asked Troy if he had been in receipt of a rental scheme payment when he spoke about it in the Dáil in 2014.

Troy confirmed he was and added that he didn’t realise at the time that he had to declare his RAS schemes.

“It’s been portrayed as if I went into the Dáil and started kicking and screaming for an increase of payments for myself personally. I addressed the Housing Miscellaneous Bill as a constituency TD, as an opposition TD,” he told RTÉ. 

On this, Bacik said that members’ code of conduct that “clearly sets out the basic rule” around disclosure of interests during debates. 

“…If you don’t disclose, for example, that you have rental accommodation scheme contracts with a local authority, as he appears to have done, then you must declare that as material interest if you’re intervening in a debate on an issue like that.

“That’s a very clear rule, again, that’s been in place for a long time. And he doesn’t appear to have been aware of that rule.”

