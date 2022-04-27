#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Robert Watt's 'refusal' to appear before Oireachtas Committee may force Dail vote

The committee will seek powers to compel the Secretary General of the Department of Health to appear before it.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 4:18 PM
8 minutes ago 702 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5749180
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE OIREACHTAS FINANCE Committee will seek powers to compel the Secretary General of the Department of Health to appear before it.

Politicians at the committee are hoping to quiz Robert Watt over the botched appointment of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to a professor position in Trinity College Dublin.

The controversy has dogged the Department of Health and the government for several weeks.

The chair of the finance committee also offered a stinging rebuke to the attitude of the government and senior civil servants to scrutiny of the appointment.

Members of the committee agreed on Wednesday to seek the powers compelling Watt to appear, ahead of hearing from Secretary General in the Department of the Taoiseach, Martin Fraser.

It came following a proposal from Sinn Fein TDs Pearse Doherty and Mairead Farrell.

Fraser took questions on the controversy this afternoon.

At that meeting Sinn Fein TD Pearse Doherty said: “We have had, for the first time, to seek compellability as another Secretary General is refusing to attend this committee at this point in time.”

An Oireachtas spokesperson said: “The Joint Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, and Taoiseach has agreed to apply for compellability powers in regard to this matter.”

The process to compel witnesses is not granted to every Oireachtas committee and the request will start a complex process of parliamentary procedure that will include a vote in the Dail and the Seanad and a specific application to the Committee on Parliamentary Privileges and Oversight.

Watt has been accused of snubbing the Oireachtas committee over the appointment, while Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that he will attend the committee once an external review of the appointment has been completed.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin in the Dáil yesterday expressed concern about what he called a “witch hunt” against Mr Watt.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Those comments were the subject of serious criticism by chair of the finance committee, John McGuinness, on Wednesday.

McGuinness, a Fianna Fail TD, said that the apparent refusal of Watt to appear before the committee set a “most awful example” to junior civil servants.

“There is no dispute between the health committee and the finance committee. There is a clear line of responsibility between both committees.”

“It is regrettable the Taoiseach used the word witch hunt,” he said.

“It is about accountability and transparency,” he told Fraser and his committee colleagues.

It was, he added, about “pursuing it in a constructive, courteous manner to get to the truth of the matter”.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie