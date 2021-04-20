Robert Watt appointed head of Department of Health and says he will waive €81k pay rise for now

ROBERT WATT HAS formally been appointed as secretary general of the Department of Health, following Cabinet approval this afternoon.

The senior civil servant had been in the role on an interim basis since the beginning of the year, and a Government statement confirmed his full-time appointment today following “an independent process”.

Questions had been raised about his expected appointment, after the government decided to sanction a pay rise of €81,000 per year for whoever got the job.

Watt was previously secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, where he earned €211,000.

The new secretary general of the Department of Health will get a salary of €292,000.

In a statement accompanying the government’s announcement of his appointment, Watt said he would temporarily waive the €81,000 salary increase.

“The proposed salary for this role is higher than my current salary,” he said.

“I don’t think it is appropriate to take such an increase in pay given the current difficult economic conditions the country faces.

“It had always been my intention that, if I were to be appointed to this role, I would waive this increase until the economy begins to recover and unemployment falls.”

Watt also expressed his delight at being appointed to the role and said he looked forward to continuing his work with staff in the Department of Health.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly congratulated Watt on his appointment.

“Robert brings a wealth of experience to this role and I looking forward to working with him in the time ahead,” he added.