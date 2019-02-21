This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Secretary General Robert Watt accused of 'playing games' with Oireachtas committees

Calls have been made by a number of committees for Watt to appear before them to outline DEPR’s role in the children’s hospital project.

By Christina Finn Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 12:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,662 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4505212
Secretary General at the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt.
Image: samboal
Secretary General at the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt.
Secretary General at the Department of Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt.
Image: samboal

THE SECRETARY GENERAL OF Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DEPR), Robert Watt, has been accused of “playing games” with Oireachtas committees. 

The Oireachtas Finance Committee has called on Watt to appear before them to explain the department’s role in the management of large-scale capital projects, such as new National Children’s Hospital. 

Calls have been made by a number of committees for Watt and Paul Quinn, Chief Procurement Officer at the department to appear before them to outline DEPR’s role and oversight of the children’s hospital project. 

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said the secretary general has refused to appear before them on any of the six dates put forward.

He said dates have been given to the secretary general over the three weeks and “we haven’t got an acceptable response from the secretary general”. 

Minister Paschal Donohoe told the committee today that he wanted to make it crystal clear that Watt has agreed to come before the finance committee. 

Multiple requests from committees

Correspondence read aloud states that while Watt has said he is “happy” to appear before the finance committee, he has been called to appear before a number of committees on the same issue.

Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath said the secretary general appears to place an onus on the chairperson of the finance committee, John McGuinness, to discuss with the chairs of the other committees as to what one would be best for Watt to appear before. 

McGrath said Watt, as secretary general and accounting officer for the department, is accountable to the finance committee before any other. 

He added that there is an element of “competition” that has emerged between Oireachtas Committees. “There is no doubt about that,” he said, adding that there should be better coordination. 

A disagreement was sparked between Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty and Fine Gael’s John Deasy when it was suggested the meeting on the revised estimates should not proceed until a date for Watt’s appearance was locked in. 

McGuinness agreed with Doherty on the matter, however, Deasy accused the pair of “playing games”. 

He said no attempt had been made to deal with the other committees about their requests to ensure there is no duplication, stating that he had been “around long enough” to know what was being orchestrated.

Deasy said government business should continue and the meeting on the revised estimates should proceed.

‘Playing games’ 

McGuinness said: “I am not playing games with this, nor am I playing politics. Let me be absolutely clear about that.”

He added that he wanted to set out clearly to Deasy that behind the meeting being held today, the clerk of the finance committee had on numerous occasions tried to contact Watt by email and telephone to try and reach some arrangement about when he would appear. 

McGuinness said correspondence to the committee put an onus on him to sort it out with other chairpersons of the committees, while other chairs received similar letters.

“He is accountable to this committee… this is not a game, he is playing games, that is how I view it and I won’t let him play games with an Oireachtas committee,” he said. 

Doherty refuted the accusation that games were being played, stating that Watt, as the secretary general of the department is accountable to the Oireachtas Finance Committee, stating that he should have no sense of entitlement that he can refuse to appear before them.  

Chief Procurement Officer 

Separately, today the Public Accounts Committee called on Paul Quinn, Chief Procurement Officer at Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to appear before them to deal with issues arising from the National Children’s Hospital. 

Quinn sat on the board of the hospital, however, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have both said he did so on personal capacity and was not obliged to inform the line minister about the spiralling costs. 

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said Quinn served on both the Development and both the Finance and Procurement Sub-committees of the hospital, and as such would have been intimately aware of the overruns at the National Children’s hospital, the escalations, and when and where they happened.

The committee also agreed to recall Department of Health officials before the committee to answer questions on the children’s hospital, in light of new memos and documents that have come to light in recent weeks.

“Accountability is a slow and frustrating process in this State, but eventually we will get there,” he said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Winning EuroMillions €175 million jackpot ticket sold in north Dublin store
    127,579  63
    2
    		Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    67,856  23
    3
    		'We don’t want this to change our lives': Family syndicate from north Dublin overjoyed at Euromillions win
    53,083  36
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I could operate in work with less sleep - the day isn't long enough'
    607  0
    2
    		A 'build it and they will come' mantra prompted more Germans to holiday in Ireland
    357  0
    3
    		The 'cyclical nature' of venture capital saw deals in Ireland drop by a quarter in 2018
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		13-week ban for Cheetahs player who cleared nose onto face of Connacht player
    71,102  63
    2
    		‘I’ve been asked many times how I kept calm, but I don't think anything could prepare you for that’
    32,790  3
    3
    		Sean O'Shea's haul of 0-7 helps UCC deliver first Sigerson Cup title since 2014
    29,921  14
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    13,988  3
    2
    		The Hollywood Medium might have predicted the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama... it's The Dredge
    5,561  1
    3
    		Fyre's Andy King actually wanted the 'Evian scene' left on the cutting room floor
    4,365  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    Three men arrested after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    Appeal for witnesses after man sustains stab wounds in Limerick city
    IRELAND
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    Government wants property tax reduction law for those paying management fees pushed back six months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie