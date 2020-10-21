#Open journalism No news is bad news

NI Health Minister self-isolating after receiving close proximity notification from Covid app

Robin Swann received an exposure notification this evening from the StopCovid NI proximity app.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 10:13 PM
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann
Image: Liam McBurney via PA Images
NORTHERN IRELAND’S HEALTH Minister Robin Swann is self isolating after receiving a close proximity notification from the StopCovidNI app. 

The Northern Irish Department of Health said Swann received an exposure notification this evening from the StopCovid NI proximity app, informing him that he had come in contact with another user who had tested positive.

A statement from the department said he will fulfil his ministerial responsibilities from home for 14 days.

Swann has no symptoms of the virus and the department said he will only require a test if he develops one of the symptoms of coronavirus.

In a tweet this evening, Swann said: “Earlier this evening, I received a close proximity notification via our StopCovidNI app, so I will be working from self isolation for the next 14 days.” 

Swann urged people to download the app to “help break the infection chain”.  

The Northern Ireland app is aimed at interrupting the spread of coronavirus by finding those most at risk of catching it.

An exposure notification from the app means the user had been close to another user who has tested positive.

Self-isolation is required for 14 days after a person receives a notification.

It was confirmed earlier today that there have been a further five Covid-19 related deaths reported in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland, and 1,039 new cases of the virus. 

The death toll recorded by the Department of Health in the North now stands at 629. 

There have been 29,992 confirmed cases, 6,791 of which were in the last seven days. 

There are currently 289 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 32 in intensive care.

Includes reporting by Press Association

