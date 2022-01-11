#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

Threats and abuse over Covid have taken toll on my family – NI Health Minister

Robin Swann said the biggest challenge has been explaining to his children why their home has had to be fortified.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 7:42 AM
28 minutes ago 1,812 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5650791
Robin Swann speaking from his offices at Stormont.
Image: Peter Morrison/PA
Robin Swann speaking from his offices at Stormont.
Robin Swann speaking from his offices at Stormont.
Image: Peter Morrison/PA

NORTHERN IRELAND’S HEALTH Minister has spoken candidly on the toll inflicted on his family by the multiple death threats he has received over his handling of the Covid pandemic.

Robin Swann also accused some of his political critics of using “dog whistle” politics to give cover to those engaging in abusive behaviour against him.

Swann said the biggest challenge he and his wife have faced is explaining to their two young children why they have had to take steps to fortify their home.

The minister spoke of his experiences as he reflected on the two-year anniversary of his appointment in an interview with the Press Association news agency.

“Never did I envisage at any time one of the things and one of the challenges that I’d have to wade against was personal death threats,” he said.

The Ulster Unionist minister said the threats and abuse directed at him from multiple sources for his stance on Covid regulations or vaccination were something that should not be acceptable in any society.

“Through the past two years, some of the personal toll has been the challenges of those personal attacks, the threats, the abuse, the online stuff,” he said.

No politician, nobody in society, should be subjected to some of the level of abuse that I or some of my political colleagues have had to put up with.
It does have an impact not just on personal life but also on family life as well and I think there’s a large part of that is often forgot about. People see a politician, but they often forget there’s a family behind.

“So it has been a stressful two years, but also it’s been a rewarding two years for the changes, for some of the decisions and some of the things that we’ve been able to do.”

Swann said he has had to increase his own personal security and the security of his home.

“So I have to explain to my two children what that button is for, why that alarm is on that window, why that bar has to go across the back door, because of the job that I do,” he said.

“The biggest challenge I think is having to explain that to our two young children.

“I shouldn’t have to do that in any society, just because I’m the Health Minister that we have to explain that to my two children, why those additional security measures are in place.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Swann said he had never contemplated quitting.

The North Antrim MLA said much of the abuse was levelled from faceless accounts on social media.

But he said politicians who made personal attacks on him during the pandemic should also bear responsibility. He declined to name those political representatives he was referring to.

“It’s that menacing side of things that I suppose a lot of social media can hide because there are a lot of faceless accounts, there’s troll accounts there as well,” he said.

“But there’s also a challenge, and I’ve made this (point) in the Assembly as well, there’s also those politicians who blow the dog whistle and give them the cover, I believe give them the cover to do what they’ve been doing.

“And I think that’s disappointing as well, that when they see the challenge or the level of abuse that’s out there and also (directed) to their colleagues in other areas as well, that that still continues.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie