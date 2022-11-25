Fears historic Rock of Cashel site will be 'forever changed' if hotel gets approval

PLANS TO BUILD a hotel on land near the historic Rock of Cashel in Tipperary have been criticised by archaeologists amid fears they will “destroy” important features of the wider ancient site.

An expert who has studied the site for over a decade told The Journal that a proposal to develop a 26-bedroom hotel near the old seat of the kings of Munster is “ill considered and inappropriate”.

Dr Patrick Gleeson, from the archaeological department at Queen’s University in Belfast, said it would also “fundamentally undermine” the site’s bit for coveted UNESCO World Heritage status.

Plans were lodged with Tipperary County Council by a company that operates the town’s Cashel Palace Hotel.

The application by Marymount Assets Limited, which is listed in planning files as being registered in the British Virgin Isles, includes a letter of consent from Trevester Unlimited Company, based in the Cashel Palace Hotel.

The development is proposed for Moor Lane, which links to a number of fields leading towards the famous fortification overlooking the town.

It would see the construction of 28 hotel rooms in two blocks, each of one and a half storeys, landscaping and all ancillary development works and would provide additional accommodation to support the existing 42-bedroom Cashel Palace hotel.

A similar development was withdrawn last year following a number of objections.

Tipperary County Council is taking submissions on the project up to Monday November 28th. A decision is expected on December 19th.

Included in the developer’s application is a 93-page report by a qualified archaeologist who listed mitigation works that could take place to limit the impact any construction would have on the site.

However, Dr Gleeson claimed that any works as proposed would have a negative impact as he maintains that there are archaeological features in the relevant fields, linking back to the site and its history.

He added that if the development goes ahead, it would “necessitate the destruction of archaeological features and would further encroach on the landscape setting of the Rock of Cashel”.

Dr Gleeson said: “I have spent nearly 14 years researching the Rock of Cashel and I believe there’s strong evidence that these fields are part of the original complex and that they preserve archaeological remains related to that royal complex.

“The destruction of those remains ultimately would be detrimental to any sort of advancement of a UNESCO bid for Cashel, because that would be the basis upon which Cashel has been included in a submission.”

Recent years have seen the site become increasingly important to Tipperary’s tourism industry, with two separate visits by members of Britain’s royal family over the past decade.

Neil Jackman, an archaeologist based in nearby Clonmel, told The Journal the site will be “forever changed” if the hotel receives the greenlight.

“This incredibly important site, with over a thousand years of history, will be forever changed if this development goes ahead.”

Jackman added that he supportive of developing investment and tourism plans for the area but believes the project would counteract those aims.

“Of course, investment in Cashel is important and looking at ways to get sustainable tourism into the area to benefit the town itself is important. But the planned location for this development is completely inappropriate.

“It’s not about trying to stop a development from happening.”

But Jackman believes the development as planned would “probably destroy the hopes of getting World Heritage status” for the Rock of Cashel.

“With that status comes a great deal of international recognition, of additional tourism, of additional interest in Cashel itself. This would scupper it completely,” he said.

“So it has only an impact on the archaeology and that aspect of it. It also has an impact as well on tourism potential has an impact on the town’s wellbeing in terms of the visual impact will forever be changed of this really iconic place.

He added that he hopes “people put in submissions against it” before Monday’s deadline.

Cashel Palace did not respond when contacted for comment.