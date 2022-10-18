Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 18 October 2022
Rod Stewart paying rent and bills for family of seven Ukrainian refugees

The singer said he usually keeps ‘all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,’ but hoped making his actions public might inspire others to help.

By Press Association Tuesday 18 Oct 2022, 7:16 AM
55 minutes ago 6,286 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5895910
Rod Stewart with his wife Penny Lancaster during a match at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Image: PA
Rod Stewart with his wife Penny Lancaster during a match at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Rod Stewart with his wife Penny Lancaster during a match at Celtic Park on Saturday.
Image: PA

ROD STEWART SAYS he is using his “power” as a knight to help others, after renting a home for a family of seven Ukrainian refugees.

The singer said he usually keeps “all my charitable efforts nice and quiet,” but hoped that by making his actions public, they might inspire others to help too.

Stewart has provided support to Ukrainian couple Rostylsav and Olena and their five children, paying rent and bills for the Berkshire property for at least a year, according to The Mirror.

The family, who arrived in the UK without speaking any English, are “lovely… so polite” and “all very grateful”, Stewart said.

“It just makes me want to do more. I am thinking of getting another house now and getting a lot more people over,” he told The Mirror.

“I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years.’

“But that was the past; I want to be seen to be doing something now. I am a knight, I should be using my power to do something for people.

“I am sure that if there are people out there who see what I am doing, they will pick up some slack too.”

According to The Mirror, Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster were inspired to act after witnessing the unfolding events of the ongoing war in Ukraine on the news.

The singer also hired three trucks filled with supplies for refugees and had them driven to Ukraine, before using the same vehicles to transport 16 people back to safety in Berlin.

He was later put in contact with Rostyslav and his family, as well as others who he has since given jobs to.

Next month will see Stewart kick off a string of UK arena dates, playing in Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

He told The Mirror that he plans to address the conflict in Ukraine as part of the tour, dedicating shows to the country and its people.

Press Association

