This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 21 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rodents, Cockroaches And Cluster Flies: How To Keep Your House Clear Of Winter’s Top Pests This Christmas

The three most common Christmas pests can usually be found in the dark, undisturbed areas of your home.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,263 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4937539
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko

AS CHRISTMAS FAST approaches, people are being warned to watch out for unwanted visitors in their homes this festive season. 

Pest control provider Rentokil has issued advice for people pest-proofing their homes this Christmas after seeing an 18% increase in fly callouts, a 42% increase in cockroach callouts and an 83% increase in rodent callouts between January and November. 

The three most common Christmas pests can usually be found in the dark, undisturbed areas of your home, like attics or cupboards.

Rentokil has issued tips to avoid pest-infestations this Christmas:

  • Inspect your tree: Real and artificial Christmas trees can be nesting grounds for pests. Shake your tree outdoors so that any insects or their eggs are shaken out.
  • Clear all food and liquid debris and spillage in your home. Make sure all leftovers are cleared from the table and remove pet food and litter trays before going to bed.
  • Open boxes of decorations outside and inspect them for any signs of bugs or rodents.
  • Remove old stacks of newspapers and old cardboard boxes from your house.
  • Check electric cables and Christmas lights. Rodents can chew cables poses a risk of fire hazard.
  • Keep key areas sealed such as cracks in walls, skirting boards, electrical sockets, under kitchen sinks and bathroom cabinets. Keep all doors and windows shut.

Rodents move indoors during the winter. Attracted to the light, warmth and food, they’re often found in homes over Christmas. 

Cockroaches, meanwhile, can leave traces of their saliva, faeces, and body parts in the space they occupy.

These contain proteins which act as allergens and can cause blocked sinuses, ear and sinus infections, irritation around the nose and eyes, and a persistent cough – which can be mistaken for common cold or flu symptoms. 

Cluster flies – though normally hibernating during wintertime – can wake to home heating being turned up.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie