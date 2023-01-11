O'Gorman to brief Cabinet on challenges finding accommodation for refugees

MINISTER FOR INTEGRATION Roderic O’Gorman is expected to brief his Cabinet colleagues about the challenges facing the State in terms of accommodating international protection applicants and people fleeing Ukraine.

Cabinet is due to meet at Farmleigh House in Dublin later today.

At this meeting O’Gorman will outline his view that Ireland has done remarkably well to date, as more than 70,000 people have been given shelter in Ireland in the past year.

The minister is expected to tell his colleagues that the response is a credit to the communities around Ireland who have supported this effort.

However, he is also due to warn that sourcing accommodation is becoming increasingly difficult.

There is also an expectation that many hotels currently under contract with the Department of Children and Integration for this purpose will revert to tourist trade in March and April.

O’Gorman is expected to recommend that the State needs to reduce its reliance on private providers and develop State-owned accommodation, increase community engagement, and provide improved support for integration.

A number of protests have taken place in recent days outside accommodation centres housing refugees and asylum seekers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that some of the chants and behaviour at these protests have been disturbing.

“I don’t think that there’s any excuse for racism of any form. We’ve accepted maybe 70,000 people from Ukraine fleeing war in Ireland. Our response to that has not been perfect, but I am proud of the fact that we as a country have welcomed so many people into Ireland,” he told reporters yesterday.

“And of course, there are people that are coming from other parts of the world who are applying for international protection and they have the right to do so.

“We just need to make sure that those applications are processed as quickly as possible. And I just don’t think there’s any excuse for hatred being directed at anyone because of their nationality or their racial background or any other reason,” Varadkar added.

Monkeypox vaccine

Also at the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly will provide an update on the situation in emergency departments.

Overcrowding has eased somewhat since last week but many hospitals are still under severe pressure and hundreds of patients remain on trolleys.

Donnelly is also expected to brief his colleagues on the monkeypox (MPOX) vaccination programme.

As of the end of December, there were a total of 227 MPOX cases notified here with no cases in weeks 50 and 51 of last year.

A vaccination programme continues with appointments available up to the end of February.

The HSE believes that between 6,000 and 12,000 people would be of greatest benefit from a prevention programme. As of 1 January, just under 5,000 vaccine doses have been administered.

Donnelly is expected to tell other ministers that mass vaccination against MPOX is currently not required or recommended.