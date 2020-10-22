#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

Roderic O'Gorman says he won't be considering opposition amendments to Mother and Baby Homes Bill

Opposition TDs had drafted amendments based on the requests of survivors and human rights experts.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 5:58 PM
49 minutes ago 7,756 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241697
Image: Oireachtas
Image: Oireachtas

AMENDMENTS TO THE Government’s Mother and Baby Homes Bill will not be considered, a Minister has told the Dáil.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman told TDs that amendments to the Bill which would enable victims to choose if they want their name recorded or to remain anonymous would not be considered.

A database of information gathered by the Mother and Baby Homes Commission is to be provided to the child and family agency Tusla, now that the work of the Commission is complete.

The remaining records would be sealed for 30 years under a 2004 Act, which would mean that they would be withheld from survivors and their families.

Opposition TDs had drafted amendments which they say were based on the requests of survivors and human rights experts. 

Social Democrat TDs Jennifer Whitmore and Holly Cairns were among the TDs who expressed annoyance that O’Gorman would not accept any amendments to the Bill.

Whitmore called for a free vote on the legislation.

Labour TD Seán Sherlock said the refusal to accept amendments “makes a mockery of the legislative process”.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said that she wasn’t going to intervene, but felt she had to:

I don’t know what that says for the democratic process, but it doesn’t say much.

A number of TDs expressed surprise that O’Gorman has backed the Bill and is also not accepting amendments. 

Related Reads

22.10.20 'When your mother cried during labour, she was paying for her sins': Stories of mother and baby home survivors read into Dáil record
21.10.20 Dr Maeve O'Rourke: Here's a full analysis of the problems with the Government's Mother and Baby Homes Bill
14.10.20 Senators express 'serious concern' that mother and baby home records will be sealed for 30 years

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the Oireachtas debates on the Bill have been exacerbated by the “rawness” of the pain felt by survivors.

O’Gorman says he has listened carefully to the concerns raised by people, and put forward an amendment that commits to him receiving a full copy of the Commission’s entire archive, including a copy of what is sent to Tusla.

The amendment to the Bill has drawn controversy since it first arose last week

O’Gorman said yesterday that the debate around what should be done instead had “conflated the genuine aims of this Bill with the pre-existing legal requirements in place regarding the sealing of the Commission’s records for 30 years”- but added that it was “impossible” to ignore the volume of correspondence he had received.

O’Gorman also said last night said it is clear that “a re-examination of the current approach on how access is provided to the archives of the Commission for certain validating personal information for survivors is needed”.

In so doing, it is my view that there exists an obligation to survivors and their relatives that goes beyond purely legal questions.

To begin this process, O’Gorman committed to two actions:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“First, I have requested – this has been agreed – a detailed engagement with the Attorney General’s Office on the issue of personal data access in the Commission’s archives, which is so vitally important to so many former residents.

“Second, I intend to request the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration to lead on this re-examination in a format that would allow for survivors and their representatives, expert legal opinion and other leading academics to explore thoroughly the major principles underlying the debate on access to personal information in the commission’s archive and to make a set of recommendations aiming to resolve the very real difficulties which the passage of this legislation has highlighted.

“As part of this, I am committed to working closely with the committee towards finding a way forward,” he said.

With reporting from Órla Ryan

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie