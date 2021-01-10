O'Gorman 'deeply angered' by leaking of Mother and Baby Home report to media

MINISTER RODERIC O’GORMAN has written to survivors’ groups to say that he is “deeply angered” that details of the Mother and Baby Home Commission report were leaked to the media before they were shared with survivors and families.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said that he was “very sorry” that survivors had found out details of the report in this way, adding that “it is not acceptable”.

The Sunday Independent reported today that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report has found that 9,000 children died in the just 18 institutions investigated.

The newspaper also revealed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin would be apologising on behalf of the State and “wider society” to the Dáil on Wednesday, and quoted a statement from the Taoiseach saying the report was “shocking and difficult to read”.

Survivors said that they were hurt and angry, but “not surprised” by leak to the media; and that it was causing great distress to survivors.

In correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie, O’Gorman said today that it was always his intention that survivors should hear the conclusions of the Commission’s report first.

This was to be done through an online forum hosted by the Taoiseach for Tuesday, following a Cabinet meeting.

“My Department will be engaging colleagues across Government to ensure that no further information becomes public until the official publication on Tuesday.”

TD Richard Boyd Barrett said on RTÉ Radio that it was “really shocking” that there was yet another mishandling of the Mother and Baby Home investigation, and said that it speaks to the “desperate mishandling of the bill” and the “retraumatisation” of victims through that controversial bill.

He called for an investigation into how “on earth this information was leaked”.

The Commission was established in 2015 to inquire into the treatment of women and children in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes – a sample of the overall number of homes – between 1922 and 1998.

The Mother and Baby Home Commission’s long-awaited report, which has been delayed a number of times, is due to be published on Tuesday.

With reporting from Órla Ryan and Gráinne Ní Aodha