#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

O'Gorman 'deeply angered' by leaking of Mother and Baby Home report to media

The Minister said that it was “always his intention” that survivors should hear the conclusions of the Commission’s report first.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 2:08 PM
46 minutes ago 9,143 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321335
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.
Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

MINISTER RODERIC O’GORMAN has written to survivors’ groups to say that he is “deeply angered” that details of the Mother and Baby Home Commission report were leaked to the media before they were shared with survivors and families.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said that he was “very sorry” that survivors had found out details of the report in this way, adding that “it is not acceptable”.

The Sunday Independent reported today that the Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation report has found that 9,000 children died in the just 18 institutions investigated.

The newspaper also revealed that Taoiseach Micheál Martin would be apologising on behalf of the State and “wider society” to the Dáil on Wednesday, and quoted a statement from the Taoiseach saying the report was “shocking and difficult to read”.

Survivors said that they were hurt and angry, but “not surprised” by leak to the media; and that it was causing great distress to survivors.

In correspondence seen by TheJournal.ie, O’Gorman said today that it was always his intention that survivors should hear the conclusions of the Commission’s report first.

This was to be done through an online forum hosted by the Taoiseach for Tuesday, following a Cabinet meeting.

“My Department will be engaging colleagues across Government to ensure that no further information becomes public until the official publication on Tuesday.”

Related Reads

10.01.21 Taoiseach to give Dáil apology to those impacted by Mother and Baby Home
03.12.20 Final report of Commission into Mother and Baby Homes to be published in January
30.10.20 Q&A: Why was the Commission into Mother and Baby Homes set up and what did it examine?

TD Richard Boyd Barrett said on RTÉ Radio that it was “really shocking” that there was yet another mishandling of the Mother and Baby Home investigation, and said that it speaks to the “desperate mishandling of the bill” and the “retraumatisation” of victims through that controversial bill.

He called for an investigation into how “on earth this information was leaked”.

The Commission was established in 2015 to inquire into the treatment of women and children in 14 mother and baby homes and four county homes – a sample of the overall number of homes – between 1922 and 1998.

The Mother and Baby Home Commission’s long-awaited report, which has been delayed a number of times, is due to be published on Tuesday.

With reporting from Órla Ryan and Gráinne Ní Aodha

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie