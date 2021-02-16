O'Gorman 'understands' why survivors are disappointed with 'cold' Mother and Baby Home report

CHILDREN’S MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has said he understands why survivors of institutions are disappointed in the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee today, O’Gorman said: “I know and understand that many survivors have been disappointed and angered by the report, finding its tone and language cold and overly legalistic.

“I recognise that some of the conclusions, grounded in a legal approach and analysis of 1.3 million pages of evidence, can feel removed from the grief, the breach of human rights and the trauma of the lived experience of many former residents.

“I recognise that and am committed to continued engagement with survivors on ways in which we can bear witness to their experience through future research and memorialisation.”

O’Gorman said the report “does not represent a conclusion – rather, it represents the backdrop for the State’s apology to those who have suffered and also a starting point from which we can move forward”.

The minister is set to be questioned by TDs on why the audio testimonies of over 500 witnesses were destroyed by the commission.

O’Gorman did not address the issue in his opening statement this afternoon, noting he has outlined his position in a letter to the committee.

In the letter, O’Gorman noted that the final report states: “Witnesses were asked for permission to record their evidence on the clear understanding that the recordings would be used only as an aide memoire for the researcher when compiling the report and would then be destroyed. All such recordings were destroyed after the report was added to the Confidential Committee electronic repository of information.”

However, many survivors have said they were never told the recordings would be destroyed. A number of survivors say the written versions of their testimonies in the report don’t match their personal stories as some changes have been made.

Tracing and information legislation

O’Gorman also confirmed that the heads of a long-awaited Information and Tracing Bill will be ready by late March or early April.

“Access to birth and early life information, including the birth certificate, is a fundamental issue and a top priority for me as Minister.

“My officials are working intensively with the Office of the Attorney General to advance Information and Tracing legislation, with a view to having Heads of Bill by end March/ early April. I look forward to engaging with the Committee on this crucial legislation,” he stated.

In relation to redress for survivors, O’Gorman noted that the Interdepartmental Group on Restorative Recognition (IDG) held its first meeting on 4 February and “has been tasked with reporting back to me by the end of April”.

“It has been asked to develop detailed proposals for a restorative recognition scheme. Its work must take account of the specific groups identified by the Commission but is not limited to those groups.

“Its work will be underpinned by a human rights focus and informed by strong stakeholder consultation and an understanding of criticism that were made of previous schemes,” the minister said.

With reporting by Cónal Thomas