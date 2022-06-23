'Unacceptable levels of harassment' on LGBTQ+ community persisting, says O'Gorman

EQUALITY MINISTER RODERIC O’Gorman has acknowledged the “increasingly vitriolic” attacks on the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, particularly the transgender community, who have to hear “their very existence debated” in public discourse.

In a statement in the Dáil ahead of Dublin Pride this weekend, O’Gorman said that Ireland has become “a proud, progressive and modern nation that supports and cherishes all people equally.

“When I was in school, there was absolutely no concept, no chance that I’d come out in school. And now whenever I go to most of our schools in Dublin 15, or indeed around the country, you see the pride flag flying.”

Source: RollingNews.ie

But, he added, LGBTQI+ people “continue to face significant barriers to full participation in public life.

“They do not always feel safe in public spaces. They continue to experience unacceptable levels of harassment, violence and discrimination. LGBTI plus people also face particular health issues.”

Advertisement

He said while he welcomed the opportunity to reflect on how much Ireland has changed for the better for the LGBTQ+ community, “we also have to recognise the struggles that many in the LGBTI+ community continue to face – particularly, right now, those in the trans community.

Trans people “too often hear in public discourse their very existence debated”, the minister added.

O’Gorman has committed to banning “so-called conversion therapy” as outlined in the Programme for Government.

O’Gorman’s department has commissioned research on the experiences of people who have been subject to conversion therapy, which he said should be completed in August.

“Conversion therapy is something that doesn’t happen hugely in this country,” he said. “But it does happen. I’ve met with young people who have experienced it, and when it happens, its impact can be absolutely devastating.”

Several Opposition politicians concurred that Ireland is a much better place for the LGBTQ+ community than it was in the past, but members of that community still struggle.

Sinn Féin TD Kathleen Funchion said that coming out in a small, rural community was still difficult for some.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD said: “We have grown a lot but there is still sometimes some stigma and it can be very difficult.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“It can be particularly difficult to access really crucial supports around sexual health services – maybe some GPs, they might be kind of more old fashioned in the in their approach.”

Labour’s Aodhán Ó Riordáin and Social Democrat Cian O’Callaghan, both TDs for Dublin Bay North, referenced the murder in Fairview Park in 1982.

Ó Riordáin compared his own childhood, during which Flynn was murdered, to that of his daughter, saying he took her to a pride shop and “decked her out” for the parade.

However, O’Callaghan, who was Ireland’s first openly gay mayor, said that recent attacks on the LGBTQ+ community have reminded him of Declan Flynn.

Cian O'Callaghan Source: Leah Farrell

“LGBTQI+ people are questioning how comfortable they feel being visible.”