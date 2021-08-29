President and Taoiseach lead tributes to former RTÉ journalist Rodney Rice

THE PRESIDENT AND the Taoiseach have led the tributes to journalist Rodney Rice who has died at the age of 76 following a short illness.

Rice was a reporter, producer and presenter with RTÉ for more than 40 years. He was best known for presenting RTÉ Radio 1′s Saturday View for 25 years.

The Antrim native also produced and presented RTÉ’s Worlds Apart series for 23 years. He travelled extensively in Africa, Asia and Latin America for the series, which focused on the developing world.

He was banned from South Africa for a decade in 1981 for a programme he made about the apartheid regime.

During his final broadcast in July, 2009, Rice said he was privileged to have been able to voice the concerns of the world’s poorest people to an Irish audience through the series.

After retiring he continued to support agencies who work in the developing world such as Trócaire and ActionAid, where he served as chairman.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Rodney Rice,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a tweet today.

“A brilliant political reporter, presenter and producer, he made shows like Saturday View his own. He leaves a lasting legacy in international aid too in work with Trócaire and ActionAid. My thoughts go to all his family today.”

President Michael D Higgins said the death of Rice will have been heard with sadness by all those with an interest in politics and global justice.

“His was one of the earliest, bravest and most consistent voices in opposing apartheid in South Africa,” President Higgins said.

Through his investigative work, and particularly his weekly programme, he sought to promote debate and understanding of Irish public affairs.

“In doing so, he helped to shape RTÉ’s current affairs broadcasting, and the public’s evolving expectations of the national broadcaster’s role in this area.

“In all of his work Margo was his great partner. Sabina and I send our deepest condolences to her and his children, Cian, Caitriona and Eoghan, to the members of his extended family, and his wide circle of friends at home and abroad,” President Higgins added.