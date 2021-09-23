#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 23 September 2021
Notting Hill director Roger Michell dies at 65

The filmmaker was also responsible for films such as Morning Glory and Enduring Love.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 10:01 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

DIRECTOR ROGER MICHELL whose films include Notting Hill, Venus and My Cousin Rachel, has died at the age of 65.

A statement from his publicist to the PA news agency said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Roger Michell, director, writer and father of Harry, Rosie, Maggie and Sparrow, announce his death at the age of 65 on September 22.

The son of a British diplomat, Michell was

He was an acclaimed theatre director, and was resident director at the Royal Shakespeare Company for six years.

Among his theatre credits are Nina Raine’s Consent, Harold Pinter’s The Homecoming and Dylan Thomas’ Under Milk Wood, with many of his productions playing at the National Theatre.

His production of Blue/Orange by Joe Penhall, starring Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln and Chiwetel Ejiofor, won numerous awards and transferred to the West End.

Michell’s biggest hit on the big screen was Notting Hill, written by Richard Curtis and starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, which was a box office juggernaut and for which he was nominated for a Bafta.

Also among his film credits is Enduring Love, starring Daniel Craig, Morning Glory, with Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton, and Changing Lanes, starring Ben Affleck and Samuel L Jackson.

He also directed the big screen version of My Cousin Rachel, as well as Venus, starring Peter O’Toole and Jodie Whittaker.

