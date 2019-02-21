This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump ally Roger Stone appears in court after posting picture of judge and what appeared to be crosshairs of gun

The 66-year-old Stone has apologised and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,583 Views 13 Comments
DONALD TRUMP’S CONFIDANT Roger Stone is appearing in court today after he posted a photo on Instagram of a judge and what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun.

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants Stone to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her.

The 66-year-old Stone has apologised and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

