Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 20 February, 2020
Roger Stone jailed for 3 years and 4 months for obstructing Russia probe

Stone was jailed for impeding a congressional investigation into whether the Trump 2016 election campaign conspired with Russia.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 Feb 2020, 5:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,564 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5015693
Stone arrives for his sentencing hearing in his trial for lying to Congress and witness tampering
Image: UPI/PA Images
Stone arrives for his sentencing hearing in his trial for lying to Congress and witness tampering
Stone arrives for his sentencing hearing in his trial for lying to Congress and witness tampering
Image: UPI/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone was jailed for 40 months for impeding a congressional investigation, in a case that ignited a firestorm over the US president’s political interference in the justice system.

Stone, a veteran Republican operative and one of Trump’s oldest confidants, was convicted in November of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to cheat in the 2016 election.

“The truth still exists,” said US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she handed down the sentence.

“The truth, still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy.”

- with reporting from AFP

