Three arrested as part of operation targeting suspected rogue traders in Cork

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested by gardaí targeting suspected rogue traders in Cork city.

The men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested this morning. They are currently detained at Togher and Bridewell garda stations.

Gardaí said a woman contacted them on 4 September regarding work conducted outside her home in August.

The woman aged in her 70s lives alone in the Bishopstown area of Cork.

She told gardaí that three men arrived uninvited to her house on 24 August and said they would clean her driveway for €900.

The men then said the roof needed to be fixed, along with other jobs. Gardaí said this made the woman feel pressured into paying €5,450 for this work.

When the woman had no cash left, she was asked to go to the bank to withdraw more money.

The woman inspected the work after it was carried out and noticed paint damage to her driveway and house, along with damage caused to the patio.

Two detective gardaí were appointed to assist the operation targeting the suspected rogue traders in August.

The operation is still ongoing and has seen an increase in checkpoints carried out with the help of the Department of Social Welfare.

Crime prevention officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney, advised people who “see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area” to inform gardaí and any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately,” McSweeney said.

