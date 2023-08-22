New York Rose Róisín Wiley named Rose of Tralee 2023

RÓISÍN WILEY, A 27-year-old New Yorker, has been named Rose of Tralee for 2023.

Wiley, who had been the bookies favourite ahead of the announcement, was selected by a three-person panel of former Rose of Tralee Nicola Dunne, RTÉ weather reporter Nuala Carey, and radio broadcaster Ollie Turner. The judging panel had spent the past week getting to know the Roses as they toured the country.

Speaking to press after her victory, Wiley said: “As an Irish-American in New York with the name Róisín, the first conversation I have with most people is about being Irish, so I feel like I’ve been an ambassador for Ireland my whole life.”

Wiley was one of the 14 contestants who took to the stage in the Kerry Sports Academy on the second Selection Night of the festival. She is the first Rose to win the title while based outside of Ireland since 2016.

Speaking to RTÉ ahead of the festival, Wiley said: “My parents, Eddie and Majella, were born and raised in Co Limerick. My mom is from Templeglantine, and my dad is from Kilmallock. They emigrated to NYC in their 20s and built an amazing life for my younger brother John and I in Westchester, NY.”

Wiley works as a VP of National Sales at Neptune Retail Solutions in New York City.

Wiley becomes the fourth New York Rose to win the Rose of Tralee in the history of the festival. Previous winners from the Big Apple include Maggie Flaherty in 1974, Marie Soden in 1976, Roisin Egenton in 2000, and Lisa Murtagh in 2007.