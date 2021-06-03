#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Advertisement

Belarus TV broadcasts interview with jailed activist removed from Ryanair plane

Rights campaigners say the interview with Roman Protasevich was conducted under arrest.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 9:50 PM
7 minutes ago 500 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5457495
Image: PA
Image: PA

BELARUSIAN JOURNALIST ROMAN Protasevich, who was arrested after his plane was forced to land in Minsk, appeared on state television this evening in an interview that rights campaigners say was conducted under duress.

Looking uncomfortable in the video, Protasevich — the co-founder and former editor of opposition Telegram channel Nexta which coordinated anti-government demonstrations — confessed to calling for protests last year and praised Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Ahead of the broadcast by Belarus state-run channel ONT, independent rights group Viasna said that Protasevich must have been coerced into speaking by Belarusian security services because he is facing “unfair, but very serious accusations”.

“Everything Protasevich will say was said under duress — at the very least psychological duress,” Viasna head Ales Bialiatski told AFP Thursday before the interview was broadcast.

“Whatever he is saying now is pure propaganda, under which there is no truthful basis,” Bialiatski added.

Protasevich, 26, and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega, 23, were arrested on 23 May after Belarus scrambled a military jet to divert the Athens-Vilnius Ryanair plane they were travelling on.

They were accused of helping to coordinate historic demonstrations that broke out following Lukashenko’s disputed re-election last August.

Immediately after their arrest both Protasevich and Sapega appeared in “confession” videos that their supporters said were recorded under duress and are a common tactic of the regime to pressure critics.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Protasevich’s parents said at the time their son looked like he had been beaten in the video.

In response to the arrests the European Union banned Belarusian state carrier Belavia from operating flights to airports in the bloc and discouraged EU-based airlines from flying over the ex-Soviet country.

Authorities waged a brutal crackdown on the opposition and civil society, detaining and imprisoning thousands of demonstrators and pushing opposition leaders into exile. Several people died in the unrest.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie