Wednesday 17 April, 2019
All-Ireland winning Galway hurler suing Irish Daily Star newspaper

The paper published an image of Ronan Burke alongside an article about a different person being charged with public order offences.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 6:15 AM
43 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4594117
Ronan Burke (centre) representing Galway in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ronan Burke (centre) representing Galway in Croke Park.
Ronan Burke (centre) representing Galway in Croke Park.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

GALWAY HURLER RONAN Burke has started High Court proceedings against the publisher of the Irish Daily Star newspaper.

The 28-year-old issued proceedings against Independent Star Ltd last Saturday. He is being represented by Simon McAleese Solicitors in Dublin 8.

On Friday 22 February the paper published a photograph of the Turloughmore man on the pitch in Croke Park, celebrating Galway’s win in the 2017 All-Ireland final, alongside an article about a 22-year-old Ronan Burke from Gort appearing before Galway District Court charged with public order offences.

The paper subsequently issued a correction and apologised to Burke. It is being represented in the proceedings by Fanning & Kelly Solicitors in Dublin 2.

Ronan Burke Ronan Burke representing Galway in this year's Allianz League. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Burke is also taking a separate action against Irish Times DAC, which publishes several Irish newspapers including The Irish Times, The Irish Examiner and The Echo.

Burke made five appearances for Galway in this year’s Allianz League. As well as winning an All-Ireland title in 2017 he won an under-21 All-Ireland crown in 2011. He is the brother of four-time All-Star Daithí Burke.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

