This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The virus couldn't care less about anger': Ronan Glynn asks people to look past 'justifiable anger' over golf event

The acting CMO said the event should not have taken place.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 21 Aug 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 27,979 Views 77 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5182339
Glynn speaking at this evening's briefing.
Image: Twitter
Glynn speaking at this evening's briefing.
Glynn speaking at this evening's briefing.
Image: Twitter

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has said that the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden on Wednesday “was not in line with public health guidance”. 

It’s reported that 81 people attended the event, with people split into two separate rooms, and it has led to Dara Calleary resigning as agriculture minister. 

Last night, Glynn refused to comment on the appropriateness of the event, saying he wasn’t aware of the details. 

Speaking at a briefing this evening however, Glynn said that it “seems clear” that the event should not have taken place. 

“It seems very clear from what I know about the event that it was not in line with public health guidance. It seems very clear therefore that it should not have taken place, and to your question, hence similar events should not take place in the future,” he said. 

Asked would the anger that has stemmed from the event prevent people from following public health guidance, Glynn said this would be a mistake.

There is a very justifiable anger and I will say it’s not misplaced. But what I would say from my perspective as a clinician is that the virus couldn’t care less about anger and in fact is only waiting for an opportunity, anger, or complacency, or any other emotion that will trip us up as a community and stop us adhering to the public health advice.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that people attending the event was “wrong” and “inexcusable”

Related Read

21.08.20 Government plunged into turmoil as Calleary resigns in wake of golf dinner controversy

“What happened sends out the wrong message to every man, woman and child in this country who have made sacrifices,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (77)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie