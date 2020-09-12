Dr Ronan Glynn appeals to Dubliners to limit contacts during Covid-19 'window of opportunity'

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Ronan Glynn has made a direct appeal to people living and working in Dublin to limit their contacts as much as possible over the coming weeks.

There is an average of 104 cases being reported in Dublin, and in the past fortnight, there have been 1,055 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Dublin, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 78 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Glynn said the disease is growing at a rate of 4% per day in Dublin, and that the R0 is at 1.4. If nothing changes, the number of cases in Dublin will double in the next fortnight, he said.

Despite this, the number of people in hospital and ICU units remains low, and the vast majority of confirmed Covid-19 cases are among young people.

Glynn said that this provides a “window of opportunity”.

He pleaded for people to make “small but vital changes”. He said:

Please commit to meeting less people inside your home.

Limit social contacts as much as possible

Avoid crowds

Prioritise the people that you need to see, but keep groups small and see them regularly, rather than meeting lots of different people from lots of different households

Concentrate on your core circle over the coming weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There has been a total of 30,571 Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and 1,781 people who contracted the virus have sadly died.

The Government is to announce details of the new roadmap for the economy next week.