This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 12 September 2020
Advertisement

Dr Ronan Glynn appeals to Dubliners to limit contacts during Covid-19 'window of opportunity'

“Prioritise the people that you need to see, but keep groups small and see them regularly, rather than meeting lots of different people from lots of different households,” the CMO said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 8:41 AM
40 minutes ago 7,719 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5202829

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Ronan Glynn has made a direct appeal to people living and working in Dublin to limit their contacts as much as possible over the coming weeks.

There is an average of 104 cases being reported in Dublin, and in the past fortnight, there have been 1,055 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Dublin, giving a 14-day incidence rate of 78 cases per 100,000 of the population.

Glynn said the disease is growing at a rate of 4% per day in Dublin, and that the R0 is at 1.4. If nothing changes, the number of cases in Dublin will double in the next fortnight, he said.

Despite this, the number of people in hospital and ICU units remains low, and the vast majority of confirmed Covid-19 cases are among young people.

Glynn said that this provides a “window of opportunity”.

He pleaded for people to make “small but vital changes”. He said:

  • Please commit to meeting less people inside your home.
  • Limit social contacts as much as possible
  • Avoid crowds
  • Prioritise the people that you need to see, but keep groups small and see them regularly, rather than meeting lots of different people from lots of different households
  • Concentrate on your core circle over the coming weeks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There has been a total of 30,571 Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and 1,781 people who contracted the virus have sadly died.

The Government is to announce details of the new roadmap for the economy next week.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie