Raidió na Gaeltachta broadcaster Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí has died

PRESENTER AND BROADCASTER on Raidió Na Gaeltachta Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí died at his home aged 53 after a long-term illness today.

As one of the leading Irish language broadcasters in the country, most known for his popular magazine show Rónán Beo on Raidió Na Gaeltachta (RnaG), Rónán was a known face and voice to many households in the Gaeltacht regions.

Born in Cork in 1970, he and his family moved shortly after to the Gaoth Dobhair gaeltacht in Donegal, where he grew a “deep-rooted affinity” to the county.

The journalist began broadcasting on pirate radio stations in 1987 and later landed a job reading an nuacht on Century Radio – Rónán grew to become one of the most well known Irish language broadcasters in the country.

Mac Aodha Bhuí continued his career with RTÉ, exploring regions of the island of Ireland, hosting and presenting various magazine shows and broadcasting a wide range of styles on both television and radio.

Rónán later moved back to Gaoth Dobhair and began working for Raidió na Gaeltachta there in Doirí Beaga.

His first Rónán Beo broadcasted in 2006, where it featured a huge variety of material, from interviews to live music, entertainment, health segments, cookery, news stories, and comedy sketches.

The show became a staple at the Irish-language festival An t-Oireachtas, after its first live broadcast at the event in 2008.

Rónán was diagnosed with cancer four years ago and reportedly went through 40 bouts of chemotherapy treatment and two surgeries.

Advertisement

Earlier this year a GoFundMe was set up to help the broadcaster fund his treatment in a number of clinics abroad.

The GoFundMe was shared by many in the Irish-language scene, most notably Hip-Hop group Kneecap who thanked the radio host for giving them “the publicity we could never dream of” by playing their break-out track CEARTA on air.

Rónán is survived by his wife Bernie, his daughter Fionnuala, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

In a statement this evening from RTÉ, the national broadcaster shared its sadness to learn the news of his passing.

RTÉ’s Director General Kevin Backhurst said he was “deeply saddened” to hear Rónán’s death.

He was a passionate torch bearer for Irish-language broadcasting, a radio pioneer whose flair for invention and innovation will influence broadcasters in any language for years to come.”

Gearóid Mac Donncha, Ceannaire of RnaG said: “It’s difficult to put into words the influence that Rónán Mac Aodha Bhuí had on his community, and the love and esteem in which he was held.

Mac Donncha said that all members of the Gaeltacht communities will be “deeply saddened” to learn of Rónán’s death.

“Rónán was a superbly-talented broadcaster, with an innate understanding of the medium of radio, and he created many unforgettable radio moments during his years on the air.

He leaves a legacy in Irish-language broadcasting that is unsurpassed. We owe him a debt of gratitude for his work for this station, and for the Irish language.”

Mac Donncha offered his condolences to Mac Aodha Bhuí’s family and friends, on behalf of the radio service.

Aodh Máirtín Ó Fearraigh, RTÉ RnaG Regional Manager in Donegal, said: “Rónán was a superb broadcaster. He was inquisitive, empathetic, clever, unafraid and daring. He was unequalled and he’ll be greatly missed.”

RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta will broadcast three special programmes in Rónán’s honour over the coming days. On Wednesday at 11am, there will be a special edition of Barrscéalta, and there will be special editions of Bladhaire on Thursday and Friday at 3pm.