This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 21 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The station revolutionised radio for a generation': Ronan O'Rahilly, founder of Radio Caroline, dies aged 79

The station had a listenership of up to 30 million and gave a host of famous presenters their starts in radio.

By Elaine Keogh Tuesday 21 Apr 2020, 10:24 AM
49 minutes ago 3,658 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079760
Radio Caroline North, anchored off Ramsey, Isle of Man, in 1967.
Image: PA
Radio Caroline North, anchored off Ramsey, Isle of Man, in 1967.
Radio Caroline North, anchored off Ramsey, Isle of Man, in 1967.
Image: PA

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Ronan O’Rahilly, the founder of the iconic pirate radio station Radio Caroline, who died yesterday aged 79.

Broadcasting from off the UK shore, it was one of the first pop music stations and had an estimated listenership of 25 to 30 million in the mid- to late-1960s.

It gave many DJs who were to become household names their break – including Tony Blackburn, Simon Dee and Johnnie Walker.

Radio Caroline also provided inspiration for a later generation of pirate radio station owners and DJs in Ireland. The 2009 Richard Curtis movie The Boat That Rocked was also partly inspired by the story of the ship-based station. 

Ronan O’Rahilly had been a resident in a nursing him in Carlingford, Co Louth in recent years – just a few kilometres from Greenore Port where he oversaw the ship being kitted out in 1964.

The tributes were led by his sister Róisín who said:

“Ronan was of a rebellious nature and a very free spirit, which is what led him to London at the early age of 17 to pursue his passion for music. He will be greatly missed.”

East Coast FM presenter Declan Meehan, who worked on Irish pirate stations Radio Nova and Sunshine, said Radio Caroline, “was influential on me and people of my generation because we were coming through the rebellious time, there was this new 60s sound and here was a radio station to reflect it.”

Broadcast historian Eddie Bohan said:

Related Reads

29.12.18 The 1988 closedown: How a legal loophole led to an explosion in Irish pirate radio
15.03.14 Phantom FM 1996 – 2014: A brief history, by its staff — past, way past and pirate

“Radio Caroline revolutionised radio for a generation, shining a light on a dark world. It led to the creation of BBC Radio 1 to compete for the ever-growing audience of young listeners.

“It provided an outlet for new music and it gave enjoyment to millions. It is still on the air, there is a nostalgia and a reverence for what Caroline was. It was a rebel, it was an influencer, it was a genuine attempt to provide what the listening public wanted.”

Bohan said that in Ireland, “Caroline opened up the possibility of an alternative to State media, and while we never had a pirate radio ship broadcasting into the country, Caroline’s success created a community of pirate radio pioneers across Ireland (some using the Caroline moniker in homage) and this pirate radio tidal wave eventually created the industry that broadcasts today.”

“The rapid sales of portable transistor radios across Ireland created a wider audience with radio shop advertisements stating that purchasers would easily listen to Radio Luxembourg or Radio Caroline.”

- With reporting by Daragh Brophy 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Elaine Keogh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie