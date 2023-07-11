Meath man jailed for attempt to 'groom a child' for sexual exploitation

A MAN HAS been jailed for 18 months for attempting to communicate with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation four years ago in what a judge described as “grooming”.

Ronan Rogers (54) of Boyerstown, Navan, Co Meath pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of attempting to communicate with a child using electronic means for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of the child on dates between 3 March, 2019, and 6 May, 2019.

A separate charge of attempting to intentionally meet with a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation on 6 May, 2019, at St Stephen’s Green, Dublin, was taken into consideration by the court.

Imposing sentence today, Judge Martin Nolan said Rogers’ actions were “very wrong” as he “believed he was going to meet a young child to make certain demands of them”.

He handed Rogers a sentence of three and a half years, with the final two years suspended on strict conditions.

Judge Nolan said he had taken Rogers’ medical condition into consideration, and “the court must deal with the person before it”.

The judge noted that Rogers was involved in communication with a person he thought was a child aged around 11 or 12 years old. However, Rogers was actually speaking with individuals pretending to be a child.

He noted that Rogers suggested he wanted to “meet with the child and engage in certain activities” in these messages. Rogers also sent a photo.

A meeting was arranged at a shopping centre, but no child was present as Rogers had been communicating with individuals pretending to be a child.

Judge Nolan noted that in an earlier hearing, the defence submitted that Rogers should not face this offence since there was no child involved. However, this was rejected.

“A person can attempt to do the impossible and be guilty of criminal behaviour,” he said, adding that he would impose a sentence on Rogers for his attempted behaviour. He said Roger’s behaviour could be characterised as “grooming a young child”.

The judge noted that the mitigation includes the guilty plea, Rogers’ cooperation with gardai, his admissions, remorse and the contents of the documents submitted to the court.

“I think he is unlikely re-offend to this degree in future,” said Judge Nolan.

He also noted that Rogers has spina bifida and lives a “reclusive life”.

“I do believe he knows it was wrong to do what he did. I believe he knew he should not do it. I believe he has the moral judgement and culpability for this behaviour,” Judge Nolan said.

The judge also noted that Rogers had already been “shamed” for his actions, and his family had also been affected.

Judge Nolan ordered Rogers to place himself under the supervision of the Probation Service for two years post-release. He directed medical reports provided to the court to be made available to prison authorities.