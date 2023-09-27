Roof blows off building in Youghal, Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across country

A ROOF HAS been blown off a building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across the island of Ireland.

The Republic and Northern Ireland has seen travel disruption with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.

Another Status Orange rain warning had been in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A number of Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, too.

Co Cork has seen some of the worst of the weather today, with numerous fallen trees, flash floods and power outages being reported.

In Yougal, a roof was blown off a building earlier today.

A roof has just come off a building at Youghal Strand. Emergency services are en route. Avoid the area if possible! #StormAgnes pic.twitter.com/3Kn8HPTrRD — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) September 27, 2023

Cork County Council has said its fire service and road crews were this afternoon responding to an incident at Front Strand in Youghal “involving a property which has been impacted by Storm Agnes”.

“The local road is temporarily closed and members of the public should avoid the area at this time,” the council said.

With reporting by Press Association.