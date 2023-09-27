Advertisement

Wednesday 27 September 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo The scene in Youghal, Co Cork, where a roof has been blown from a building
# storm agnes
Roof blows off building in Youghal, Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across country
Co Cork has seen some of the worst of the weather today.
1 hour ago

A ROOF HAS been blown off a building in Co Cork as Storm Agnes rolls across the island of Ireland.

The Republic and Northern Ireland has seen travel disruption with fallen trees blocking roads and flights and ferries also being affected.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford until 5pm.

Another Status Orange rain warning had been in place until 3pm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A number of Status Yellow wind and rain warnings are in place, too.

The Journal / YouTube

Co Cork has seen some of the worst of the weather today, with numerous fallen trees, flash floods and power outages being reported.

In Yougal, a roof was blown off a building earlier today. 

LIVE: Gusts of up to 117km/h and thousands without power as Storm Agnes batters Ireland

Cork County Council has said its fire service and road crews were this afternoon responding to an incident at Front Strand in Youghal “involving a property which has been impacted by Storm Agnes”. 

“The local road is temporarily closed and members of the public should avoid the area at this time,” the council said. 

With reporting by Press Association. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
