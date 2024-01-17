RTÉ says homes on Room To Improve are 'subject to the same rules' after planning permission gaffe

RTÉ HAS MAINTAINED that all of the properties featured on the show Room To Improve are subject to the same rules as everyone else.

The Irish Independent first reported yesterday that planning permission for a house, featured on Sunday night’s episode, was granted just three days before the episode aired.

Full permission will not be granted for another month, the paper said.

However, host and architect Dermot Bannon said that the property had to apply for what’s known as “retention permission” after new renovations were chosen late into construction.

Retention permission is commonly used and happens when changes are made to plans on a home that is being renovated, developed or built from scratch, which have yet to be approved already.

Despite a tight budget, Brian Carrigg and Kate Molony decided to add an extension to the house, near Clonmel, Co Tipperary late into the project.

This extension would see a small attic space converted to include an upstairs bedroom with a dormer window.

In a statement, Bannon said the decision to convert the attic space into another bedroom required the developers to apply for retention permission – when an application is made to retain an already unauthorised development.

Bannon said the application had to be made as the project would exceed the original measurements of 40 square metres.

Bannon explained in a statement to The Journal that the retention mechanism can be used to “regularise planning issues that may arise during construction due to design or site condition changes”.

In a statement, RTÉ maintained that all of the featured builds on the hit TV show are subject to “the same regulations and compliance processes as every other house build in the country”.

The broadcaster added: “While each programme follows a format, every build is a real life build. Plans can – and sometimes do – change and the design and planning team respond accordingly to ensure compliance.”

Bannon has also come under fire for meeting with the Department of Housing before the new series of Room To Improve.

Bannon says he “didn’t see the big deal” about meeting with the department, adding “they’re a department, they’re there to help.”

With reporting by Muiris O’Cearbhaill