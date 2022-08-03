Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 3 August 2022
'I'm probably suffering with PTSD': Rebekah Vardy on the aftermath of Wagatha Christie trial

Last week a High Court judge found a viral social media post by Rooney about Vardy was "substantially true".

By Press Association Wednesday 3 Aug 2022, 7:35 AM
1 hour ago 13,638 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831716
Rebekah Vardy leaving the High Court in London on 19 May.
Image: Alastair Grant
Image: Alastair Grant
Rebekah Vardy leaving the High Court in London on 19 May.
Rebekah Vardy leaving the High Court in London on 19 May.
Image: Alastair Grant

REBEKAH VARDY BELIEVES she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after losing the so-called Wagatha Christie legal battle against Coleen Rooney, adding she had been taken to hospital twice since the episode began.

The wife of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy said she felt as though her life was “falling apart” and she was exhausted “physically, emotionally and mentally”.

Last week a High Court judge found a viral social media post by Rooney about Vardy was “substantially true”.

Speaking to The Sun, Vardy said she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the original post in 2019.

“I was having serious panic attacks,” she said.

“I had kidney stones which were brought on by stress, and I just felt like my life was falling apart. Physically, emotionally and mentally it was exhausting.

She added: “It was draining. I had to go to hospital a couple of times because they were really worried about my mental wellbeing.

“And since the court case, I think I’m probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).

“I feel physically sick when I talk about the trial and what happened, and I have nightmares.

“I haven’t gone to get a diagnosis yet but I do know I probably need some more therapy. It’s been a horrible time.”

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Rooney (36) said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Vardy (40) of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney publicly claimed Vardy’s account was the source behind three fake stories she had posted on her private Instagram account.

Vardy, who is married to Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, had denied leaking the stories and sued Rooney for libel, while Coleen Rooney defended the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

In a much-anticipated ruling last Friday following a week-long trial in May, Mrs Justice Steyn found in Rooney’s favour and dismissed the claim against her.

