Have you seen Rory? Renewed appeal for information on teenager missing since 27 May

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Co Louth.

Rory Carr was last seen in Drogheda at 2pm on 27 May.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of slim build, with short black hair.

When last seen, Rory was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and purple trainers with white stripes.

He is known to frequent the Balbriggan area.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in locating Rory is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.